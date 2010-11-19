Will Ferrell And Larry David Lose A Lawsuit To JPMorgan

Looks like Will Ferrell is no Josh Brolin.



He and another fameball comedian recently lost an $18 million lawsuit to JPMorgan.

Ferrell and Larry David seem to have piggy-backed on the slew of lawsuits against banks for losing money in customers’ accounts during the financial crisis, perhaps hoping that FINRA would want a headline win.

Ferrell and Larry David[‘s business manager] sued JPMorgan last year for $18 million.

Apparently David and Ferrell and his wife hold accounts with JPMorgan, and in January 2009, they sued the bank for purchasing “unauthorised and unsuitable securities” that lost their accounts $18 million.

Ferrell and David’s team requested in their lawsuit that JPMorgan pay back the $18 million plus interest.

JPMorgan won the lawsuit by a landslide. The arbitration panel denied the claim and ordered Mr. Ferrell and the others to pay JPMorgan $600,000 in legal fees.

