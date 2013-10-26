JPMorgan Execs Are Wearing Those Super Geeky Track Jackets Ahead Of Twitter's IPO

JPMorgan Chase execs are totally geeking out over the Twitter initial public offering.

According to CNBC’s Kayla Tausche, JPMorgan was blasting “Rockin’ Robin” as Twitter execs took the stage on the 50th floor of the bank’s Park Avenue offices for the IPO roadshow.

It’s unclear which version of the song they were playing, but we’re going to guess it was the original by Bobby Day.

Also, according to Tausche, JPMorgan made custom track jackets for the IPO similar to what they did with Facebook. This time, though, the jackets have been upgraded to Lululemon.

Check it out (photo credit: Amara Omeokwe):

Here’s Rockin’ Robin:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

