JP MORGAN: Here Are 21 Cheap Stocks For The End-Of-Year Rally

Steven Perlberg
Yard saleREUTERS/ Zoran Milich

JP Morgan’s Tom Lee expects the S&P 500
to rally to at least 1,775by the end of the year.

“Investor apprehension about this market continues to increase,” says Lee. “It is the combination of fears that this was a ‘false breakout’ to new highs coupled with lingering concerns about the budget/debt ceiling showdown in the US and the possible resulting turmoil.”

With this in mind, Lee identified 21 stocks with attractive valuations and high free cash flow. Each stock is rated overweight by JPM’s analysts and offer at least 10% upside. They also have price/earnings ratios based on next-twelve month (NTM) earnings of under 12.8.

The most attractive stock on Lee’s list offers a 58% return opportunity.

21) Owens-Illinois: 11% Upside

Ticker: OI

Sub-industry: Metal & Glass Containers

Recent Price: $US30.74

Target Price: $US34.00

Implied Upside: 11%

NTM P/E: 10.2x

Shares of the glass container supplier are up over 40% year to date.

Source: JP Morgan

19) Apple: 13% Upside

Ticker: AAPL

Sub-industry: Computer Hardware

Recent Price: $US481.53

Target Price: $US545.00

Implied Upside: 13%

NTM P/E: 11.4x

'Activist investor' Carl Icahn has taken a serious interest in Apple as of late. He called the stock a 'no brainer' and is apparently pushing CEO Tim Cook for a $150 billion buyback.

Source: JP Morgan

18) Caterpillar: 14% Upside

Ticker: CAT

Sub-industry: Construction & Farm Machinery

Recent Price: $US84.50

Target Price: $US96.00

Implied Upside: 14%

NTM P/E: 12.6x

Caterpillar's stock has fallen this year as investors fear the slowdown in Chinese infrastructure spending.

Source: JP Morgan

17) Aetna: 14% Upside

Ticker: AET

Sub-industry: Managed Health Care

Recent Price: $US64.92

Target Price: $US74.00

Implied Upside: 14%

NTM P/E: 10.7x

Shares of Aetna are up almost 30% year to date.

Source: JP Morgan

16) Delphi Automotive: 14% Upside

Ticker: DLPH

Sub-industry: Auto Parts & Equipment

Recent Price: $US57.67

Target Price: $US66.00

Implied Upside: 14%

NTM P/E: 12.0x

Delphi has benefitted from the auto recovery and shares are up 50% in 2013.

Source: JP Morgan

15) Actavis Inc: 15% Upside

Ticker: ACT

Sub-industry: Pharmaceuticals

Recent Price: $US139.09

Target Price: $US160.00

Implied Upside: 15%

NTM P/E: 12.7x

Actavis today announced that the U.S. Federal Trade Commission approved its proposed takeover of pharmaceutical company Warner Chilcott.

Source: JP Morgan

13) Pfizer: 16% Upside

Ticker: PFE

Sub-industry: Pharmaceuticals

Recent Price: $US28.49

Target Price: $US33.00

Implied Upside: 16%

NTM P/E: 12.8x

Shares of the pharmaceutical company are up 10% year to date.

Source: JP Morgan

12) Occidental Petroleum: 16% Upside

Ticker: OXY

Sub-industry: Integrated Oil & Gas

Recent Price: $US92.91

Target Price: $US108.00

Implied Upside: 16%

NTM P/E: 12.4x

Occidental recently announced it is looking for buyers for its minority stake in a Middle East venture in order to reduce the company's exposure to the region.

Source: JP Morgan

11) Oracle Corporation: 18% Upside

Ticker: ORCL

Sub-industry: Systems Software

Recent Price: $US33.87

Target Price: $US40.00

Implied Upside: 18%

NTM P/E: 11.4x

Oracle's shares are up only 1% year to date, which means it is the worst performer among large-cap technology stocks on the S&P.

Source: JP Morgan

10) Macy's: 21% Upside

Ticker: M

Sub-industry: Department Stores

Recent Price: $US42.80

Target Price: $US52.00

Implied Upside: 21%

NTM P/E: 10.7x

Shares of Macy's are up 13% year to date.

Source: JP Morgan

8) CenturyLink: 25% Upside

Ticker: CTL

Sub-industry: Integrated Telecommunication

Recent Price: $US32.00

Target Price: $US40.00

Implied Upside: 25%

NTM P/E: 12.3x

CenturyLink has had a rough 2013 after cutting its dividend in February.

Source: JP Morgan

5) Halliburton: 32% Upside

Ticker: HAL

Sub-industry: Oil & Gas Equipment & Services

Recent Price: $US48.88

Target Price: $US64.50

Implied Upside: 32%

NTM P/E: 12.6x

Shares of the oil giant are up 36% so far in 2013.

Source: JP Morgan

4) Symantec: 33% Upside

Ticker: SYMC

Sub-industry: Systems Software

Recent Price: $US24.85

Target Price: $US33.00

Implied Upside: 33%

NTM P/E: 12.5x

Symantec recently fingered one of the most advanced Chinese hacker groups, with 50-100 cyber-criminals.

Source: JP Morgan

1) First Solar: 58%

Ticker: FSLR

Sub-industry: Semiconductors

Recent Price: $US40.39

Target Price: $US64.00

Implied Upside: 58%

NTM P/E: 11.2x

Shares of First Solar are up 26% year to date as margins rise in the solar power industry.

Source: JP Morgan

