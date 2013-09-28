JP MORGAN: Here Are 21 Cheap Stocks For The End-Of-Year Rally

JP Morgan’s Tom Lee expects the S&P 500
to rally to at least 1,775by the end of the year.
“Investor apprehension about this market continues to increase,” says Lee. “It is the combination of fears that this was a ‘false breakout’ to new highs coupled with lingering concerns about the budget/debt ceiling showdown in the US and the possible resulting turmoil.”
With this in mind, Lee identified 21 stocks with attractive valuations and high free cash flow. Each stock is rated overweight by JPM’s analysts and offer at least 10% upside. They also have price/earnings ratios based on next-twelve month (NTM) earnings of under 12.8.
The most attractive stock on Lee’s list offers a 58% return opportunity.
Ticker: OI
Sub-industry: Metal & Glass Containers
Recent Price: $US30.74
Target Price: $US34.00
Implied Upside: 11%
NTM P/E: 10.2x
Shares of the glass container supplier are up over 40% year to date.
Source: JP Morgan
Ticker: AAPL
Sub-industry: Computer Hardware
Recent Price: $US481.53
Target Price: $US545.00
Implied Upside: 13%
NTM P/E: 11.4x
'Activist investor' Carl Icahn has taken a serious interest in Apple as of late. He called the stock a 'no brainer' and is apparently pushing CEO Tim Cook for a $150 billion buyback.
Source: JP Morgan
Ticker: CAT
Sub-industry: Construction & Farm Machinery
Recent Price: $US84.50
Target Price: $US96.00
Implied Upside: 14%
NTM P/E: 12.6x
Caterpillar's stock has fallen this year as investors fear the slowdown in Chinese infrastructure spending.
Source: JP Morgan
Ticker: AET
Sub-industry: Managed Health Care
Recent Price: $US64.92
Target Price: $US74.00
Implied Upside: 14%
NTM P/E: 10.7x
Shares of Aetna are up almost 30% year to date.
Source: JP Morgan
Ticker: DLPH
Sub-industry: Auto Parts & Equipment
Recent Price: $US57.67
Target Price: $US66.00
Implied Upside: 14%
NTM P/E: 12.0x
Delphi has benefitted from the auto recovery and shares are up 50% in 2013.
Source: JP Morgan
Ticker: ACT
Sub-industry: Pharmaceuticals
Recent Price: $US139.09
Target Price: $US160.00
Implied Upside: 15%
NTM P/E: 12.7x
Actavis today announced that the U.S. Federal Trade Commission approved its proposed takeover of pharmaceutical company Warner Chilcott.
Source: JP Morgan
Ticker: PFE
Sub-industry: Pharmaceuticals
Recent Price: $US28.49
Target Price: $US33.00
Implied Upside: 16%
NTM P/E: 12.8x
Shares of the pharmaceutical company are up 10% year to date.
Source: JP Morgan
Ticker: OXY
Sub-industry: Integrated Oil & Gas
Recent Price: $US92.91
Target Price: $US108.00
Implied Upside: 16%
NTM P/E: 12.4x
Occidental recently announced it is looking for buyers for its minority stake in a Middle East venture in order to reduce the company's exposure to the region.
Source: JP Morgan
Ticker: ORCL
Sub-industry: Systems Software
Recent Price: $US33.87
Target Price: $US40.00
Implied Upside: 18%
NTM P/E: 11.4x
Oracle's shares are up only 1% year to date, which means it is the worst performer among large-cap technology stocks on the S&P.
Source: JP Morgan
Ticker: M
Sub-industry: Department Stores
Recent Price: $US42.80
Target Price: $US52.00
Implied Upside: 21%
NTM P/E: 10.7x
Shares of Macy's are up 13% year to date.
Source: JP Morgan
Ticker: CTL
Sub-industry: Integrated Telecommunication
Recent Price: $US32.00
Target Price: $US40.00
Implied Upside: 25%
NTM P/E: 12.3x
CenturyLink has had a rough 2013 after cutting its dividend in February.
Source: JP Morgan
Ticker: HAL
Sub-industry: Oil & Gas Equipment & Services
Recent Price: $US48.88
Target Price: $US64.50
Implied Upside: 32%
NTM P/E: 12.6x
Shares of the oil giant are up 36% so far in 2013.
Source: JP Morgan
Ticker: SYMC
Sub-industry: Systems Software
Recent Price: $US24.85
Target Price: $US33.00
Implied Upside: 33%
NTM P/E: 12.5x
Symantec recently fingered one of the most advanced Chinese hacker groups, with 50-100 cyber-criminals.
Source: JP Morgan
Ticker: FSLR
Sub-industry: Semiconductors
Recent Price: $US40.39
Target Price: $US64.00
Implied Upside: 58%
NTM P/E: 11.2x
Shares of First Solar are up 26% year to date as margins rise in the solar power industry.
Source: JP Morgan
