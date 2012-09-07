JP MORGAN: These Are The 18 Best Stocks For Playing The US Housing Recovery

JP Morgan’s Tom Lee

Photo: Bloomberg TV

JP Morgan’s chief U.S. equity strategist Tom Lee is very bullish on the U.S. stock market right now. One of the big reasons he cites: he thinks the stage is set for a housing recovery in the United States after home prices appear to have bottomed in recent months.Lee expects the housing recovery to provide a tailwind for U.S. stocks. In a report published last week, he writes that “we are in the early stages of a residential construction rebound and see at least 2-3 years equity outperformance.”



In the report, Lee names 18 stocks investors can look at in order to gain exposure to the housing recovery story. The stocks are a leveraged play on everything from homebuilding to land development to home improvement and rental properties.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.