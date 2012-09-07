JP MORGAN: These Are The 18 Best Stocks For Playing The US Housing Recovery

Photo: Bloomberg TV
JP Morgan’s chief U.S. equity strategist Tom Lee is very bullish on the U.S. stock market right now. One of the big reasons he cites: he thinks the stage is set for a housing recovery in the United States after home prices appear to have bottomed in recent months.Lee expects the housing recovery to provide a tailwind for U.S. stocks. In a report published last week, he writes that “we are in the early stages of a residential construction rebound and see at least 2-3 years equity outperformance.”
In the report, Lee names 18 stocks investors can look at in order to gain exposure to the housing recovery story. The stocks are a leveraged play on everything from homebuilding to land development to home improvement and rental properties.
Ticker:
HD
JPM Target Price:
$57.00
Industry:
Home Furnishing and Retail
Source: JPMorgan
Ticker:
GNW
JPM Target Price:
$9.00
Industry:
Banks and Financials
Source: JPMorgan
Ticker:
BAC
JPM Target Price:
$11.50
Industry:
Banks and Financials
Source: JPMorgan
Ticker:
LII
JPM Target Price:
$44.00
Industry:
Building Electrical & Mechanical
Source: JPMorgan
Ticker:
WTS
JPM Target Price:
$33.00
Industry:
Building Electrical & Mechanical
Source: JPMorgan
Ticker:
GGC
JPM Target Price:
$41.00
Industry:
Building Materials
Source: JPMorgan
Ticker:
ESS
JPM Target Price:
$29.00
Industry:
REITs- Apartments
Source: JPMorgan
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.