Global investors are freaking out about the prospect of a Donald Trump presidency

JPMorgan recently hosted its annual Global Markets Conference in Paris, hosting around 400 clients from the UK and continental Europe.

The bank carried out an audience survey at the event, asking them what worried them most. The survey was carried out on March 10, and had 257 respondents.

China ranked as the top concern, with a little over a quarter of all respondents flagging Chinese growth and the impact on the global economy. The impact of the refugee crisis in Europe was a close second, with Britain’s possible exit from the European Union in third.

In fourth spot was a Donald Trump presidency. That is a bigger concern than volatility in the oil market and tensions with North Korea. It is worth noting that, in January, members of British Parliament debated a petition calling for Trump to be banned from the UK. That petition had more than 500,000 signatures.

In a separate question, respondents were asked who they thought would become the next US president. An overwhelming majority, 78.2%, picked Hillary Clinton, with 16.2% picking Donald Trump.

Here is the chart:

