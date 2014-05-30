Here Are 10 Books JPMorgan Recommends You Add To Your Summer Reading List

JPMorgan just released its 15th annual summer reading list.
Every year, the firm compiles book suggestions from their advisors all over the world.
From more than 500 entries, the bank narrows it down to just ten titles they think are timely and innovative.
We’ve included the ten books in the slides that follow.
Author(s): Editors of Phaidon
Description: 'From the world's premier publisher of books on the visual arts comes a stunning volume that will delight art lovers and art collectors. Art & Place takes readers to 60 cities across the Americas to some of the most provocative and fascinating site-specific artworks in the Western Hemisphere -- illustrating the inexplicable link between the chosen artworks and the places they reside.'
Source: JP Morgan
Thrive: The Third Metric to Redefining Success and Creating a Life of Well-Being, Wisdom, and Wonder
Author: Arianna Huffington
Description: 'Executives around the globe know that money and power can often only make someone so happy. It's finding the 'third metric' that truly provides the keys to passion, joy and fulfillment in one's life. In Thrive, Arianna Huffington -- one of the most influential women in the world -- takes the reader on her own journey of self-realisation. Combining a deep personal narrative with scientific data, Huffington formulates a new model for total well-being.'
Source: JP Morgan
Author: Carmine Gallo
Description: 'Go inside the mind of TED's online presenters. A nonprofit devoted to spreading ideas, TED -- Technology, Entertainment and Design -- features short, powerful talks on myriad subjects. Public-speaking coach Carmine Gallo pinpoints the top tips of the celebrated community's most popular presenters. With advice to hone the skills of even well-seasoned executives, Talk Like TED is a fascinating and infinitely helpful look at one of the world's most common fears.'
Source: JP Morgan
The Metropolitan Revolution: How Cities and Metros Are Fixing Our Broken Politics and Fragile Economy
Author(s): Bruce Katz and Jennifer Bradley
Description: 'Philanthropists, endowments and foundations are often presented with lists of challenges in American cities -- political barriers to growth, lack of economic diversity, immigration. But Bruce Katz and Jennifer Bradley carry the banner for cities that are getting it right. The Metropolitan Revolution highlights success stories from some of America's most-populous areas and shows that big improvements can happen quickly when people are willing to make small changes.'
Source: JP Morgan
Author(s): Erik Brynjolfsson and Andrew McAfee
Description: 'As societies progress, those who can best adapt to change have the highest chance of success. MIT's Brynjolfsson and McAfee detail the vast technological changes that are already underway, and provide a look at the potential changes to come. They also unveil a plan of action to understand, cope with and embrace the transformative nature of society today. For the forward-thinking business executive, this is a book that shouldn't be missed.'
Source: JP Morgan
Author: Biz Stone
Description: 'Who better than Biz Stone to offer advice and inspiration to up-and-coming entrepreneurs and next-generation leaders ready to take the reins of the family business? The co-founder and co-inventor of Twitter provides invaluable insights. Combining examples from his own life, principles he's learned along the way, and true stories from his experiences at Google and Twitter, Stone presents a well-paced, informative personal narrative on the creative process.'
Source: JP Morgan
Author: Michio Kaku
Description: 'The secrets of the human brain are revealed in this powerful work by renowned physicist and futurist Dr. Michio Kaku. The Future of the Mind guides the reader on a journey of scientific discovery, illustrating that many facets of the world's most intriguing science fiction stories -- such as telepathy, telekinesis and mind control -- may, in fact, already exist. Kaku provides a glimpse into the potential of the future and new possibilities as the human mind becomes linked with modern technology.'
Source: JP Morgan
Author: Rawia Bishara
Description: 'Bishara will always be quick to point out that her first name means 'storyteller' in Arabic. She deftly lives up to it, taking the reader through tales of her own life and culture, with her beloved cuisine serving as a guide. Bishara has instilled in her book the same warmth and comfort that can be found in her neighbourhood eatery, Brooklyn's Tanoreen.'
Source: JP Morgan
An Astronaut's Guide to Life on Earth: What Going to Space Taught Me About Ingenuity, Determination, and Being Prepared for Anything
Author: Col. Chris Hadfield
Description: 'What's worse than being locked out of the house? Having it happen 200 miles above the surface of the Earth while travelling more than 17,000 miles per hour. Journey with Colonel Chris Hadfield as he breaks into a locked space station, and learn how his NASA training prepared him for the seemingly impossible. Hadfield shares his insights into thinking on your feet and maintaining calm during even the direst crises.'
Source: JP Morgan
The Billionaire and the Mechanic: How Larry Ellison and a Car Mechanic Teamed Up to Win Sailing's Greatest Race, the America's Cup
Author: Julian Guthrie
Description: 'The 34th America's Cup will be remembered as one of the most exciting and improbable comebacks in the history of offshore yacht racing. But for Larry Ellison, his Oracle Team USA's first win -- in 2010 -- will always be epic. This story of an equally improbable partnership between an auto mechanic and one of the world's wealthiest individuals will captivate sports enthusiasts, amateur yachters and fans of Ellison's helmsman Ben Ainslie.'
Source: JP Morgan
