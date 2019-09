Maybe this is just “relief” or whatever, but the bottom line is that big-time derivatives dealer JPMorgan (JPM) is still significantly outperforming the market despite passage of reform which would ostensibly hurt the company.



Somehow we have a feeling Wall Street will end up just fine in the end.

Photo: Yahoo Finance

