US

Here's The Biggest Surprise At The JPMorgan Squash Tournament So Far

Jason Gaines, Associated Press

Miguel Rodriguez came from two games down against England’s Peter Barker to become the first ever South American to progress to the quarter-finals of a Professional Squash Association World Series event.

In the final eight he will face Gregory Gaultier of France.

Produced by Jason Gaines. Video courtesy of Associated Press.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.