Here's The Biggest Surprise At The JPMorgan Squash Tournament So Far

Miguel Rodriguez came from two games down against England’s Peter Barker to become the first ever South American to progress to the quarter-finals of a Professional Squash Association World Series event.
In the final eight he will face Gregory Gaultier of France.
