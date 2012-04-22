JPMorgan Solves 7 Big Puzzles About The Global Economy

Photo: AP/Daniel Olchoa de Olza

JPMorgan’s Jan Loeys and others are out with a cool note looking at “seven puzzles” regarding the global economy.In each case, they lay out a question, and then give their best stab at an answer.



Here’s our condenses/summarized version of each one:

Why haven’t Greece or Germany left the Euro yet? Basically, the monetary union was always the first step to full-on political union. Leaving the Euro would be a return to the dark days of a divided Europe.

Why has the Euro currency not collapsed? The region has no external trade deficit, and funding concerns have led to Euro trade repatriations.

Why are high-grade corporate credit spreads still so high? They’re being distorted a bit by financials, which are now permanently seen as riskier in the post-Lehman world.

Why do investors love yieldless Treasuries? Basically, there’s still a big appetite for risk-less appetites. Also: Financial repression.

Why is there no deflation, given large global output gaps? The output gaps may be overstated. Central banks are doing a good job keeping inflation expectations high.

Why have commodity prices soared despite the mediocre post-crisis recovery? Because commodity project financing evaporated during the crisis, output has been constrained.

Why do Japanese corporates keep buying Japanese Government Bonds, despite sky high government debt? Domestic financial repression, as well as high real yields, given ongoing deflation.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.