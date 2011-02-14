BUBBLE WATCH: JPMorgan Is Raising Money For A Big Late-Stage Social Media Fund

Signs that the world of social media is fully marrying with the world of Wall Street continue to come in hot and heavy.



First we had the Goldman-Facebook deal. Then the murmuring about the Groupon IPO. Then IPO filings from LinkedIn and Pandora.

And now comes word from The Wall Street Journal that JPMorgan is planning a big social media fund designed to invest in companies like Facebook and Twitter.

The fund, which is expected to raise $500-$750 million will target late stage companies such as the aforementioned. Pitch materials have been sent to wealthy investors over the past two weeks.

