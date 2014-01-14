JPMorgan Beats Earnings Estimates

AP Images JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon

JPMorgan Chase’s fourth quarter earnings results beat Wall Street analyst estimates.

JPMorgan reported adjusted earnings per share of $US1.40.

Analysts expected the bank to report adjusted EPS of $US1.37, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The bank reported Q4 revenue of $US24.1 billion.

The bank was expected to post revenue of $US24.083 billion, according to analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

In the earnings release, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon addressed the legal issues the bank has been dealing with in 2013.

“We are pleased to have made progress on our control, regulatory and litigation agendas and to have put some significant issues behind us this quarter. We reached several important resolutions — Global RMBS, Gibbs & Bruns, and Madoff. It was in the best interests of our company and shareholders for us to accept responsibility, resolve these issues and move forward. This will allow us to focus on what we are here for: serving our clients and communities around the world. We remained focused on building our four leading franchises, which all continued to deliver strong underlying performance, for the quarter and the year.”

Here’s an excerpt from the release:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM):

Strong performance across our businesses 2 Consumer & Community Banking: average deposits up 8%; record client investment assets up 19%; record credit card sales volume up 11%; merchant processing volume up 14%; auto originations up 16% Corporate & Investment Bank: maintained #1 ranking for Global Investment Banking fees; average client deposits up 15%; record assets under custody up 9% Commercial Banking: record gross investment banking revenue 3 up 13%; average loan balances up 8% Asset Management: nineteenth consecutive quarter of positive net long-term client flows; record client assets up 12%; record average loan balances up 21%

Fourth-quarter results included the following significant items; excluding these items, EPS and ROTCE 1 would have been $US1.40 and 15%, respectively An increase of $US812 million after-tax ($0.21 per share) from gain on sale of Visa shares An increase of $US306 million after-tax ($0.08 per share) from gain on sale of One Chase Manhattan Plaza (“1CMP”) A decrease of $US1.1 billion after-tax ($0.27 per share) for legal expense, including announced Madoff settlements An increase of $US775 million after-tax ($0.20 per share) from reduced reserves in Real Estate Portfolios & Card Services A decrease of $US1.2 billion after-tax ($0.32 per share) from funding valuation adjustments 1 (“FVA”) and debit valuation adjustments 1 (“DVA”)

Fortress balance sheet maintained Basel I Tier 1 common 1 of $US149 billion, and ratio of 10.7% Estimated Basel III Tier 1 common 1,4 ratio of 9.5% Strong liquidity — High Quality Liquid Assets 1,5 (“HQLA”) of $US522 billion



JPMorgan Chase supported consumers, businesses and our communities in 2013 Provided $US274 billion of credit to consumers; originated more than 800,000 mortgages Provided $US19 billion of credit to U.S. small businesses Provided over $US589 billion of credit to corporations Raised nearly $US1.1 trillion of capital for clients $79 billion of capital raised and credit provided for nonprofit and government entities

The Firm has hired over 6,300 military veterans since 2011 as a proud founding member of the 100,000 Jobs Mission

1 For notes on non-GAAP financial measures, including managed basis reporting, see pages 12 and 13.For additional notes on financial measures, see page 14. 2 Percentage comparisons noted in the bullet points are calculated versus the prior-year fourth quarter. 3 Represents the total revenue from investment banking products sold to CB clients. 4 Includes the impact of Basel III interim final rules. 5 HQLA is the estimated amount of assets the Firm believes will qualify for inclusion in the LCR based on the Firm’s current understanding of the Basel III rules

