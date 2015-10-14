LIVE: JPMorgan announces earnings

JPMorgan will soon announce its third quarter earnings.

Wall Street analysts were expecting earnings of $US1.38 per share for JPMorgan, according to Bloomberg. A year ago the bank posted earnings of $US1.36 a share.

The bank is expected to generate between $US23.26 billion and $US24.61 billion in revenues, according to Bloomberg, making for an average target of $US24.04 billion.

The Tuesday afternoon report for JPMorgan comes after back-to-back earnings beats. The universal bank is hosting a conference call shortly to discuss its performance with analysts and reporters.

This is a big week for Wall Street banks. More earnings are on the way; including Wells Fargo and Bank of America on Wednesday October 14; and Citigroup and Goldman Sachs Thursday October 15. Morgan Stanley will reveal results next week.

More on this news as it develops…

