Here comes JPMorgan...

JPMorgan is set to report fourth-quarter earnings at 6:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Analysts are expecting adjusted earnings per share of $1.26 on revenue of $23.80 billion, according to Bloomberg.

In the same quarter last year, JPMorgan beat expectations, reporting earnings of $1.61 a share ($1.38 expected) on revenue of $24.8 billion ($24.5 billion expected).

Last quarter, JPMorgan beat on the top and bottom lines, reporting earnings per share of $1.32 ($1.28 expected) on revenue of $23.7 billion ($23.24 billion expected).

“2015 was another record year for the Firm for net income and EPS, and importantly we exceeded on all of our commitments — balance sheet optimization, capital, GSIB and expense,” CEO Jamie Dimon said at the time.

The first quarter is typically the strongest for investment banks, but analysts are expecting an unusually weak Q1 earnings season on Wall Street this year.

Choppy trading conditions in early 2016, fears over China’s growth, and a collapsed oil price are thought to have created a

“perfect storm”

for banks. Investment banking revenue is down 36% across the Street, according to preliminary Q1 data from Dealogic — its lowest level since 2009. More on that here.

Bank of America and Wells Fargo will report fourth-quarter earnings at 6:45 a.m. and 8 a.m., respectively, Thursday.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.