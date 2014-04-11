JPMORGAN MISSES

JPMorgan Chase missed on its first quarter earnings.

The bank reported EPS of $US1.28 for the first quarter compared with $US1.59 in the first quarter of 2013.

First quarter revenue came in at $US23.9 billion, down 8% from the first quarter of 2013.

The largest U.S. bank was expected to report adjusted earnings per share of $US1.46, according to average analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Revenue was expected to come in at $US24.48 billion.

The stock was last trading down 2% in the pre-market.

JPMorgan’s CEO Jamie Dimon says that he’s confident about the economy.

“We have growing confidence in the economy — consumers, corporations and middle market companies are in increasingly good financial shape and housing has turned the corner in most markets — and we are doing our part to support the recovery. JPMorgan Chase provided credit and raised capital of over $US450 billion for our clients during the first quarter of 2014, which included $US5 billion for U.S. small businesses,” Dimon said in the earnings release.

Here’s an excerpt from the release:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM):

The Firm had solid underlying performance 2 , given industry-wide headwinds in Markets and Mortgage Consumer & Community Banking: average Consumer & Business Banking deposits up 9%; credit card sales volume 1 up 10%; record client investment assets up 16%; Business Banking loan originations up 22% Corporate & Investment Bank: maintained #1 ranking for Global Investment Banking fees with 8.2% wallet share; assets under custody up 10% Commercial Banking: period-end loan balances up 7%, driven by 15% growth in Commercial Real Estate; gross investment banking revenue with Commercial Banking clients up 31% Asset Management: twentieth consecutive quarter of positive net long-term client flows; record client assets up 10%; record average loan balances up 20%



The Board intends to increase the second quarter common stock dividend from the current $US0.38 per share to $US0.40 per share 3 ; the Firm repurchased $US0.4 billion of common equity in the first quarter and is authorised to repurchase $US6.5 billion of common equity through the first quarter of 2015

Fortress balance sheet maintained Basel III Tier 1 common 1,4 of $US156 billion, or 9.5% Strong liquidity — High Quality Liquid Assets (“HQLA”) 5 of $US538 billion Firm Supplementary Leverage Ratio (“SLR”) 1,6 of 5.1% including the impact of the U.S. NPR announced this week



JPMorgan Chase supported consumers, businesses and our communities $455 billion of credit and capital raised in the first quarter 1 $47 billion of credit for consumers $5 billion of credit for U.S. small businesses $138 billion of credit for corporations $253 billion of capital raised for clients $12 billion of credit and capital raised for nonprofit and government entities, including states, municipalities, hospitals and universities Hired over 6,700 U.S. veterans and service members since 2011



