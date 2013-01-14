JPMorgan Presents 7 Interesting Market Stories That Are Lurking Beneath The Surface

Joe Weisenthal
Blacktip shark

Photo: Stonybrook University

JPMorgan’s Adam Crisafulli and Co. are out with their look at the week ahead.To kick things off, they present 7 interesting trends that are lurking beneath the surface, but which investors should be aware of.

We found the list to be intriguing.

We summarize:

  • The trading action in the market has been very strong. Almost no real selling pressure emerging to deter the market at any time.
  • There isn’t as much complacency as people think. The VIX curve (volatility looking out into the future) remains steep.
  • Yes, Washington is an issue, but there’s nothing new about that. Washington isn’t about to financially self-immolate.
  • The European improvements remain on track. This is the most remarkable development of the last several months, and that’s not changing.
  • The “macro” is fading. The biggest “tail risk” could be the lack of tail risks in the foreseeable future.
  • Earnings season is already showing some hints of being strong.
  • Global economic growth prospects are quietly improving everywhere.

Excellent nuggets to chew on, all of it.

