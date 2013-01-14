JPMorgan Presents 7 Interesting Market Stories That Are Lurking Beneath The Surface

Photo: Stonybrook University

JPMorgan’s Adam Crisafulli and Co. are out with their look at the week ahead.To kick things off, they present 7 interesting trends that are lurking beneath the surface, but which investors should be aware of.



We found the list to be intriguing.

We summarize:

The trading action in the market has been very strong. Almost no real selling pressure emerging to deter the market at any time.

There isn’t as much complacency as people think. The VIX curve (volatility looking out into the future) remains steep.

Yes, Washington is an issue, but there’s nothing new about that. Washington isn’t about to financially self-immolate.

The European improvements remain on track. This is the most remarkable development of the last several months, and that’s not changing.

The “macro” is fading. The biggest “tail risk” could be the lack of tail risks in the foreseeable future.

Earnings season is already showing some hints of being strong.

Global economic growth prospects are quietly improving everywhere.

Excellent nuggets to chew on, all of it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.