JPMorgan Presents 7 Interesting Market Stories That Are Lurking Beneath The Surface

JPMorgan’s Adam Crisafulli and Co. are out with their look at the week ahead.To kick things off, they present 7 interesting trends that are lurking beneath the surface, but which investors should be aware of.
- The trading action in the market has been very strong. Almost no real selling pressure emerging to deter the market at any time.
- There isn’t as much complacency as people think. The VIX curve (volatility looking out into the future) remains steep.
- Yes, Washington is an issue, but there’s nothing new about that. Washington isn’t about to financially self-immolate.
- The European improvements remain on track. This is the most remarkable development of the last several months, and that’s not changing.
- The “macro” is fading. The biggest “tail risk” could be the lack of tail risks in the foreseeable future.
- Earnings season is already showing some hints of being strong.
- Global economic growth prospects are quietly improving everywhere.
