Once Japan solves its nuke crisis, how vicious will the rebound in shares be?



JPMorgan has analysed 58 huge disasters over the past 50 years to see how rapidly markets recover once the crisis ends.

The gist: It could take as little as 12 days form the low to regain old highs.

Photo: JPMorgan

