JPMorgan Office Cafeteria Disaster: Everyone Is Fired, The Entire Office Has Been Without Coffee, Food For Months

Great things are happening inside JPMorgan’s headquarters right now as they update everything to make it “green.”Sadly, the positive changes have claimed a victim: The cafeteria.
The JPM office (headquarters) has been making environmentally friendly renovations for a while now and the effects they’re having on the people inside the office are significant, despite how flippantly JPM relayed information about the update to employees.
A little while back, everyone in the office got a memo about the renovations that said, (paraphrasing): the office is going green, the renovations will take about 8 months, and in order to make these changes, the office cafeteria will be closed for 8 months.
The bank closed the Starbucks and the entire cafeteria a little while ago. So right now, there is no coffee and no food (RIP new waffle maker) inside the JPMorgan office and there won’t be for another ~6 months.
Someone at the bank tells us:
“The coffee part is annoying as [email protected]#k.”
Imagine an office filled with thousands of uncaffeinated, underslept, hungry bankers. On the upside, now everyone has an excuse to get out of the office for lunch, a coffee, water, waffles, etc.
But someone at the bank also told us: “I think everyone was fired.”
Remember that ugly jobs report from earlier today?
The Census firings rocked that one a lot harder than JPM’s cafeteria could have, but it’s was relevant and now you can go read something really important.
A JPMorgan spokeswoman didn’t respond yet to our request for a comment.
UPDATE: We now hear, from another source familiar with the matter, that:
- The JPM cafeterias across the streets at 383 madison and 277 park have not been affected.
- The cafeteria is run by an outside vendor, not JPM directly, and they decide where to place, or not place, its employees.
- Coffee is available on every floor and there is food service on the 4th floor with hot entrees, salads, sandwiches, etc. (No Starbucks, though.)
