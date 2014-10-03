JPMorgan 'Not Commenting' On Whether Obama's Personal Info Was Compromised In Data Breach

REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool U.S. President Barack Obama delivers a live televised address to the nation on his plans for military action against the Islamic State, from the Cross Hall of the White House in Washington September 10, 2014.

JP Morgan won’t say whether personal information belonging to President Barack Obama, who reportedly held one of the company’s credit cards as of July, was compromised in a massive data breach that was disclosed in an SEC filing Thursday.

Darin Oduyoye, a company spokesman, told Business Insider in an email that JPMorgan was “not commenting” beyond their initial statement. JPMorgan spokesman Paul Hartwick added the company would not identify specific customers.

“To protect customers’ privacy, we do not publicly confirm, deny or otherwise identify customers,” Hartwick said.

A White House press pool report published in July noted Obama used his “JPMorgan card” when he visited a barbecue restaurant in Austin, Texas.

According to the SEC filing, data from about 76 million households and 7 million small businesses was “compromised” in a recent cyberattack.

“User contact information — name, address, phone number and email address — and internal JPMorgan Chase information relating to such users have been compromised,” the SEC filing said.

The filing indicated these figures were from a previously disclosed cyberattack.

“However, there is no evidence that account information for such affected customers — account numbers, passwords, user IDs, dates of birth or Social Security numbers — was compromised during this attack,” said the filing.

This statement would appear to contradict a New York Times report published in August that indicated hackers obtained “checking and savings account information” from JPMorgan in a “series of coordinated attacks.” That same month, Bloomberg published a report that said the FBI was investigating whether a potential hack into JPMorgan’s systems originated in Russia.

The White House and Secret Service did not respond to requests for comment from Business Insider about whether they knew if any of Obama’s personal information was compromised in an attack on JPMorgan.

