JPMorgan has published a list of books you should read, albums you should listen to and places you should visit in 2017

JPMorgan’s annual holiday reading list has been given an upgrade.
To mark the 10 year anniversary of the reading list, the US bank added on a few cultural and musical recommendations.
The bank is calling the list #nextlist2017, and it’s based on recommendations from JPMorgan advisors around the world.
The list is “your lens on the undiscovered and the intriguing — informative reads, new experiences and inspiring music selections,” according to the bank.
We’ve included a roundup of the recommendations along with a brief description in the slides that follow.
'Located in Bordeaux, France, La Cité du Vin Museum is a feast of the senses, a 10-story architectural marvel devoted to the history and culture of wine -- complete with a five-language wine resource library. Through immersive settings and exhibitions for wine lovers (and more), La Cité du Vin Museum reveals the world of wine, and celebrates the ingenuity and craft of winemaking as integral to the fabric of history and life.'
'Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 continues Broadway's hot streak of blazingly original new musicals. Inspired by a 70-page slice of War and Peace, this rollicking story of romance and passion takes audiences back to Russia 1812, when war ripped people apart but also acted as a catalyst in the forging of tighter bonds. Featuring multi-platinum recording artist Josh Groban in his Broadway debut, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 fuses rock, pop, soul and electronic dance music into a thoroughly modern soundtrack that showcases master novelist Leo Tolstoy's most enduring characters.'
'Few countries balance their extraordinary history and traditions with all the wonders and potential of the modern world better than Israel. The Desert and the Cities Sing takes advantage of several modern as well as ancient media formats to paint a portrait of a country that has given the world an endless number of ideas, artists and innovators. The unique box set from Lin Arison, Diana C. Stoll and Neil Folberg features four full-colour books, 25 frameable photographs, four documentary films and much more.'
'In Situ embodies the altogether modern phenomenon of food as art and experience, serving not its own dishes, but instead acting as culinary curator. Located within the newly renovated and expanded San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, In Situ elevates the great chefs of the world to artist status through faithful and flawless replications of famous dishes. Every day, Master Chef Corey Lee expertly recreates recipes from famous kitchens around the world, transforming food into something sublime.'
'Broadway's latest smash musical, Dear Evan Hansen, tells the story of a socially awkward teenager living in a social media world who finds himself unwittingly, and then willingly, at the center of a local tragedy. Written by the up-and-coming songwriting duo of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Dear Evan Hansen features songs that capture the gamut of adolescent emotion, often all in one song, as Evan Hansen seeks relevance and authenticity in a community reeling from loss and grasping for meaning.'
'Tippet Rise Art Center was founded on a belief that art, music, architecture and nature not only share a potential for transcendence all on their own, but should be experienced together for a new kind of spiritual wholeness. Located in Fishtail, Montana, the singular Tippet Rise Art Center blends music and art with performance spaces that place the majesty of the natural world on center stage. The result? A feast for the senses. To visit Tippet Rise Art Center is to witness first-hand how art and nature are inextricably linked.'
'Clayton M. Christensen revolutionised business with his disruptive innovation theory. With Competing Against Luck, he and his co-authors Taddy Hall, Karen Dillon and David S. Duncan get to the heart of business and product development success, concluding that the only things a company needs to know about its customers are their 'jobs to be done.' This provocative approach and organised framework are at the crux of discovering the 'why' behind customer choices and actions -- and are the first often-missed steps toward making innovation inevitable for companies and entrepreneurs alike.'
Atlas Obscura: An Explorer's Guide to the World's Hidden Wonders, by Joshua Foer, Dylan Thuras and Ella Morton
'The world is full of wild and wondrous sites. Atlas Obscura reveals more than 700 of them in this eccentric album of odd and obscure destinations from around the world. Sure to inspire a new generation of adventure-seekers or reignite the wanderlust in any serious traveller, Atlas Obscura explores the far corners of the world, taking readers on a journey to learn about many of the world's best kept secrets and undiscovered spots.'
'For those starting their careers, or considering a career change or even an attitude shift, but don't know where to turn, Pivot is the ideal read. Taking a page from Silicon Valley's age of disruption, former Google executive Jenny Blake helps readers identify and embrace their strengths and then take small steps from that solid foundation. According toPivot, there's no need for risky leaps of faith. Indeed, small steps are almost always a step in the right direction.'
'Discover the paintings, drawings, poetry, films, ceramics and tapestries of Lebanese-born Etel Adnan, called one of the most influential artists of the 21st century. Adnan's work explores themes of love and war, but her bright, austere art ultimately offers an antidote to the chaos, angst and cynicism so rampant around the world today. The book accompanies her current show at the Serpentine Gallery in London.'
'How did Real Madrid become the most successful sports team and franchise in the world? It starts with its fans and the team's devotion to the values those fans hold dearest. With author Steven G. Mandis, delve into why the team with the most trophies in the world's most popular sport continues to win. Even to the author's surprise, success does not come from deep statistical analysis or simply accumulating the best players, but rather from how the team embodies the spirit and culture of its community -- a valuable lesson for sports and global business teams alike.'
'PLANT celebrates the extraordinary beauty and diversity of the world's plants. This richly illustrated collection will spark new appreciation for the endless variety and splendor that spring from the earth's surface. In addition to radiant, richly detailed photographs, PLANT features micrograph scans, watercolors and other works of art that capture organisms that are as beautiful as they are necessary.'
'As Aaron Burr in the revolutionary Broadway smash Hamilton, Leslie Odom, Jr. brought humanity and sympathy to an oft-vilified historical figure. In Simply Christmas, the Tony and Grammy Award -- winner Odom shows off his effortless and expressive voice, turning holiday favourites, such as Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas and Winter Song, into new, soulful classics.'
'Discover Israeli pianist, producer and peacemaker Idan Raichel's newest release, an intimate portrait of all the hope, excitement and anxiety of starting a grand, brand new phase of life as husband and father. Melding electronics, traditional Hebrew texts, Arabic and Ethiopian music, Raichel's unique sound has won him fans the world over.'
