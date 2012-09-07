JPMorgan Names Craig Delany New CIO

In the wake of the $5.8 billion trading loss from JPMorgan’s CIO office in London, the bank has named managing director Craig Delany as chief investment officer, Bloomberg News reports citing an internal memo.



In his new role, he will report to Matt Zames.

Delany sits on the executive committee at JPMorgan and works in the mortgage banking unit.

This story is developing. We’ll have more on Delany in a moment.

