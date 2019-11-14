JPMorgan's top strategist called out Icahn, Soros and other 'Armageddonists' who fuel recession fears

JP Morgan Michael Cembalest

JPMorgan’s top investment strategist says that bearish markets and recession fears are in part fuelled by economists and money managers whose negative commentary adds to a spiral of decline.

Michael Cembalest, chairman of market and investment strategy at JPMorgan called them “Armageddonists.”

Cembalest says investors lose out.

Michael Cembalest, chairman of market and investment strategy at JPMorgan, said in a client note this week that claims by the likes of Carl Icahn, George Soros, and Paul Krugman helps fuel bear markets via “dire” headlines.

The strategist said:

“While recessions and bear markets are a fact of life, something peculiar happened after the Global Financial Crisis: the rise of the Armageddonists, which refers to the market-watchers, forecasters and money managers whose apocalyptic comments spread like wildfire in print and online financial news.”

Cembalest says he and his team wanted to examine the effect of these “Armageddonists” on markets.

“We measured the impact on an investor deciding to shift a dollar from equities to diversified government, mortgage-backed and corporate bonds after reading the post-2010 comments. To be clear, this isn’t about whether the Armageddonist at some point became more optimistic. This chart [below] is about the opportunity loss for investors that acted upon seeing their comments at the time.”

JPMorgan

The chart above shows the opportunity cost of shifting $US1 from stocks to bonds, measured from the time of each Armageddonist’s comment to November 8, 2019. In other words, it shows the return investors missed out on if they shifted cash to less risky investments in response to the Armageddonists’ negative comments.

Cembalest says “One day, of course, Armageddonists will be rewarded with a recession,” but that “the next recession and bear market will have to be quite severe to earn back what was sacrificed along the way.”

“Using rough maths, a sustained, multi-year bear market with 35% to 45% declines from peak levels would be needed to reverse many of the opportunity losses shown in the chart.”

Cembalest, according to JPMorgan, manages about $US1.8 trillion in assets and is “responsible for leading the strategic market and investment insights across the firm’s Institutional, Funds and Private Banking businesses.” He’s been at the bank for 32 years.

The JPMorgan strategist also said that he didn’t believe the next bear market would be as damaging or long-lasting as the ones in 2001 and 2008.

He said this was down to “higher levels of capital and decreased funding risks in US and European banks, stronger balance sheet fundamentals of US households, reduced risk in most Emerging Markets due to higher levels of foreign exchange reserves and less reliance on foreign capital, and the low level of new US equity supply since buybacks and M&A have exceeded new equity issuance for the last five years.”

JPMorgan The comments from Armageddonists

