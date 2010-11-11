Memo: JPMorgan Predicts An Extension Of Tax Cuts But Otherwise Gridlocked Congress

JPMorgan’s team of lobbiers down in Washington are predicting a gridlocked Congress that will only get a few legislations passed.



The team sent the firm a memo with their predictions.

Excerpts from the 11-page memo courtesy of OpenSecretsBlog:

“Many expect the next two years may be heavy on rhetoric but light on legislative achievements… The 112th Congress could be remembered as a gridlocked one without any landmark legislation.”

“[We speculate that] Democrats will jettison both the DREAM Act and “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” repeal from the defence budget during the lame duck session later this month.”

“[We believe] tax cuts signed into law by President George W. Bush will be extended for at least one year.”

The one thing they can’t make a prediction about is middle-class only tax breaks.

“The biggest question mark is whether the administration can find support for extending only the tax breaks for middle-class filers.”

The memo was apparently written by the firm’s lobbying team who write of their “newfound opportunities to play a constructive role in the development of important public policies.”

Hmm.. Maybe Jamie Dimon is back in Obama’s favour?

