JPMorgan just promoted 120 bankers to managing director -- we've got the full list

JPMorgan just promoted a new crop of bankers from its corporate and investment bank to managing director.
It’s a huge achievement to be named managing director, the senior-most title at the firm.
While other firms like Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley release the list publicly, the JPMorgan list is typically top-secret.
We got our hands on the list, which went out on Thursday, however.
JPMorgan declined to comment.
Have a look — and congratulations to all the new MDs.
- Nick Adragna, Global spread
- Caspar Agnew, International sales and marketing
- Konstantin Akimov, Global investment banking
- Bader Alamoudi, International sales and marketing
- Nancy Albanese, Human resources
- Najeeb Ali, Global investment banking
- Daniele Apa, Global investment banking
- Mark Astbury, Risk
- Sterling Auty, Global research
- Jay Barry, Global research
- Chris Bono, Corporate banking
- Michael Borgh, Global investment banking
- Christian Brune, Corporate banking
- Brian Charters, Americas sales & marketing
- Michelle Chen, Global investment banking
- Yowjie Chien, Global equities
- KC Choi, Legal
- Chris Cockerill, Corporate communications
- Sara Collins, Finance and business management
- Lori Cuneo, Global investment banking
- Akhil Dattani, Global research
- Anissa Dhouibi, Risk
- Emre Eler, Global investment banking
- Donna Fitzmaurice, Treasury services
- Francesco Forte, International sales and marketing
- Bronwyn Fox, Investor services and financing
- Anthony Fraind, Americas sales and marketing
- Melissa Gallagher, Compliance
- Paul Gallant, Chief administrative office
- Kenneth Goldman, Global research
- Sudha Gorla, Americas sales and marketing
- Gianluca Gorlani, International sales and marketing
- Patxi Granero, Global investment banking
- Daniel Gritz, Finance and business management
- Winston Gu, Risk
- Vikas Gupta, Global macro
- Fadi Hanna, Compliance
- Sony Hassan, Global macro
- Taosong He, Risk
- Joe Hussey, Treasury services
- Michele Iozzolino, Global investment banking
- Anchal Jain, Global macro
- Cory Kasimov, Global research
- Cameron Kissel, International sales and marketing
- Niklas Kloepfer, Global investment banking
- Prem Krishnamoorthy, Chief administrative office
- Matthias Kristol, Global investment banking
- Dubravko Lakos, Global research
- Alykhan Lalani, Global investment banking
- Greg Landa, Chief administrative office
- Marvin Larbi-Yeboa, Global investment banking
- Emmanuelle Lemer, Global investment banking
- Meredith Levy, Finance and business management
- Edwin Li, Global equities
- Jacob Lindewald, International sales and marketing
- Hozefa Lokhandwala, Global investment banking
- David Lubeck, Global investment banking
- James MacDonald, Audit
- John MacDonald, Chief administrative office
- Matt Mainelli, Global investment banking
- Niccolo Manno, Global equities
- David Mansfield, Global equities
- John Maraia, Chief administrative office
- Jeff Marks, Global investment banking
- Rob Matles, chief administrativer office
- Lily McInerney, Finance and business management
- Ben Michael, Investor services and financing
- Ben Middleberg, Global investment banking
- Rafael Munoz, Global investment banking
- Dan Murphy, Global equities
- Phil Myers, Chief administrative office
- John Neubauer, Global equities
- Chi Nzelu, Global macro
- Chris Owen, Global spread
- Chris Palmer, Chief administrative office
- Nick Paolucci, International sales and marketing
- Dan Parsell, Chief administrative office
- Jane Pauls, Finance and business management
- Richard Perelman, Global investment banking
- Paulo Peres, Risk
- Sara Perring, International sales and marketing
- Adam Pollitzer, Global investment banking
- Kirsten Rastrick, Americas sales and marketing
- Tracey Robbins, Chief administrative office
- Eric Roemer, Investor services and financing
- Javier Ryzowy, Americas sales and marketing
- Dan Schafer, Global investment banking
- Robbin Schulsohn, Legal
- Seth Schwartz, Corporate banking
- Takasuke (Kevin) Sekine, Corporate banking
- Eric Shan, Finance and business management
- Sunil Sharma, International sales and marketing
- Alistair Sharpe, Chief administrative office
- Dennis Shiu, Chief administrative office
- Dean Shoosmith, Risk
- Kristin Silberberg, Finance and business management
- Saeko Soma, Finance and business management
- Alan Southan, Risk
- Kate Stern-Jones, Chief administrative office
- Craig Sweeney, Audit
- Karine Sweeney, Chief administrative office
- Alexis Sztejnman, International sales and marketing
- Ee-Ching Tay, Global investment banking
- Jacqueline Taylor, International sales and marketing
- Sudheer Tegulapalle, Global investment banking
- Katya Terekhova, Treasury services
- Alexandre Tiers, Global equities
- Richard Vosser, Global research
- Ben Wallace, Global investment banking
- Sophie Warrick, International sales and marketing
- Takeshi Watanabe, Global investment banking
- Mike Weinstein, Americas sales and marketing
- Peter E. Weiss, Global spread
- Duncan Wilson, Investor services and financing
- Kenneth Worthington, Global research
- Alastair Wright, Finance and business management
- Esther Yeh, Global investment banking
- Bin Yu, Global macro
- Peter Yu, Global investment banking
- Haibin Zhu, Global research
