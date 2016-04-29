JPMorgan just promoted 120 bankers to managing director -- we've got the full list

JPMorgan just promoted a new crop of bankers from its corporate and investment bank to managing director.

It’s a huge achievement to be named managing director, the senior-most title at the firm.

While other firms like Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley release the list publicly, the JPMorgan list is typically top-secret.

We got our hands on the list, which went out on Thursday, however.

JPMorgan declined to comment.

Have a look — and congratulations to all the new MDs.

Nick Adragna, Global spread

Caspar Agnew, International sales and marketing

Konstantin Akimov, Global investment banking

Bader Alamoudi, International sales and marketing

Nancy Albanese, Human resources

Najeeb Ali, Global investment banking

Daniele Apa, Global investment banking

Mark Astbury, Risk

Sterling Auty, Global research

Jay Barry, Global research

Chris Bono, Corporate banking

Michael Borgh, Global investment banking

Christian Brune, Corporate banking

Brian Charters, Americas sales & marketing

Michelle Chen, Global investment banking

Yowjie Chien, Global equities

KC Choi, Legal

Chris Cockerill, Corporate communications

Sara Collins, Finance and business management

Lori Cuneo, Global investment banking

Akhil Dattani, Global research

Anissa Dhouibi, Risk

Emre Eler, Global investment banking

Donna Fitzmaurice, Treasury services

Francesco Forte, International sales and marketing

Bronwyn Fox, Investor services and financing

Anthony Fraind, Americas sales and marketing

Melissa Gallagher, Compliance

Paul Gallant, Chief administrative office

Kenneth Goldman, Global research

Sudha Gorla, Americas sales and marketing

Gianluca Gorlani, International sales and marketing

Patxi Granero, Global investment banking

Daniel Gritz, Finance and business management

Winston Gu, Risk

Vikas Gupta, Global macro

Fadi Hanna, Compliance

Sony Hassan, Global macro

Taosong He, Risk

Joe Hussey, Treasury services

Michele Iozzolino, Global investment banking

Anchal Jain, Global macro

Cory Kasimov, Global research

Cameron Kissel, International sales and marketing

Niklas Kloepfer, Global investment banking

Prem Krishnamoorthy, Chief administrative office

Matthias Kristol, Global investment banking

Dubravko Lakos, Global research

Alykhan Lalani, Global investment banking

Greg Landa, Chief administrative office

Marvin Larbi-Yeboa, Global investment banking

Emmanuelle Lemer, Global investment banking

Meredith Levy, Finance and business management

Edwin Li, Global equities

Jacob Lindewald, International sales and marketing

Hozefa Lokhandwala, Global investment banking

David Lubeck, Global investment banking

James MacDonald, Audit

John MacDonald, Chief administrative office

Matt Mainelli, Global investment banking

Niccolo Manno, Global equities

David Mansfield, Global equities

John Maraia, Chief administrative office

Jeff Marks, Global investment banking

Rob Matles, chief administrativer office

Lily McInerney, Finance and business management

Ben Michael, Investor services and financing

Ben Middleberg, Global investment banking

Rafael Munoz, Global investment banking

Dan Murphy, Global equities

Phil Myers, Chief administrative office

John Neubauer, Global equities

Chi Nzelu, Global macro

Chris Owen, Global spread

Chris Palmer, Chief administrative office

Nick Paolucci, International sales and marketing

Dan Parsell, Chief administrative office

Jane Pauls, Finance and business management

Richard Perelman, Global investment banking

Paulo Peres, Risk

Sara Perring, International sales and marketing

Adam Pollitzer, Global investment banking

Kirsten Rastrick, Americas sales and marketing

Tracey Robbins, Chief administrative office

Eric Roemer, Investor services and financing

Javier Ryzowy, Americas sales and marketing

Dan Schafer, Global investment banking

Robbin Schulsohn, Legal

Seth Schwartz, Corporate banking

Takasuke (Kevin) Sekine, Corporate banking

Eric Shan, Finance and business management

Sunil Sharma, International sales and marketing

Alistair Sharpe, Chief administrative office

Dennis Shiu, Chief administrative office

Dean Shoosmith, Risk

Kristin Silberberg, Finance and business management

Saeko Soma, Finance and business management

Alan Southan, Risk

Kate Stern-Jones, Chief administrative office

Craig Sweeney, Audit

Karine Sweeney, Chief administrative office

Alexis Sztejnman, International sales and marketing

Ee-Ching Tay, Global investment banking

Jacqueline Taylor, International sales and marketing

Sudheer Tegulapalle, Global investment banking

Katya Terekhova, Treasury services

Alexandre Tiers, Global equities

Richard Vosser, Global research

Ben Wallace, Global investment banking

Sophie Warrick, International sales and marketing

Takeshi Watanabe, Global investment banking

Mike Weinstein, Americas sales and marketing

Peter E. Weiss, Global spread

Duncan Wilson, Investor services and financing

Kenneth Worthington, Global research

Alastair Wright, Finance and business management

Esther Yeh, Global investment banking

Bin Yu, Global macro

Peter Yu, Global investment banking

Haibin Zhu, Global research

