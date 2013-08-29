Here's A Rundown Of All Of JPMorgan's Mounting Legal Headaches

JPMorgan Chase is currently facing a slew of problems from the London Whale trading loss to subprime mortgage lawsuits from the financial crisis.

Once the darling of Washington, D.C., the bank has now received regulatory inquiries and investigations from the DOJ, CFTC, SEC, multiple state attorneys general, the European Commission, UK Financial Services Commission, Canadian Competition Bureau, and Swiss Competition Bureau, according to its most recent 10Q filing.

It seems like every other day there’s a new negative headline regarding the bank. Today we’ve had three new ones.

We’ve included a rundown of the issues the bank has been dealing with lately:

