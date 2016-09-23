Good news! Wall Street might not have as lousy a year as we all thought

Wall Street has had a rough year. That’s old news.

Pretty much every business line in the investment bank posted lower revenues for the first half than a year ago. Banks are cutting jobs, or moving them to “low-cost locations.”

There is a developing sense, however, that things might be looking up. In short, there is a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel.

Earlier this week, Jefferies reported a jump in profit for the three months ending August 31, driven by strong revenue in its fixed income trading business.

Commentary around the results was hardly bullish, with management citing “reasonably steady” markets in fixed income and equities.

But that added to earlier comments from the Citigroup chief financial officer John Gerspach, who had said that markets revenues were above expectations. Morgan Stanley’s CFO said there had been “good” activity levels in fixed income meanwhile.

And now JPMorgan’s top banks analyst, Kian Abouhossein, has raised his earnings-per-share estimates for global investment banks. He said in a note out September 22:

“We believe that strong Q2 IB revenue performance has continued in 3Q in some product areas, primarily in US Rates & Credit, whereas Cash & Equity derivatives is seeing slower than normal seasonality.”

And: