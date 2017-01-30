JPM MEMO ON TRUMP'S TRAVEL BAN: We have an 'unwavering commitment' to our staff

Kimberly White/Getty Images JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon speaks at the 2015 Fortune Global Forum..

JPMorgan has sent staff a memo addressing US President Donald Trump’s controversial travel ban, according to the Financial Times.

The FT says it has obtained an internal memo addressing the topic. Here is the key passage:

“With more than 140,000 employees in the United States alone, we are grateful for the hard work and sacrifices made to keep our country safe. “At the same time, we understand that our country, economy and wellbeing are strengthened by the rich diversity of the world around us, where we are dedicated to serving customers and communities in more than 100 countries every day.”

