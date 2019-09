Here’s a hilarious story tracked down by Yves Smith.



Recently in Hillsboro, Ore. JP Morgan completed a foreclosure sale on a home that had a tax lien on it. The bank could have corrected this “mistake” by paying the IRS. Instead it claimed that its mortgage was senior to the lien and foreclosured on the Treasury.

JP Morgan Chase v Treasury



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.