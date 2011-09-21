Here's Why Employees Say JPMorgan Is A Better Place To Work Than Goldman Sachs

Sorry, Lloyd.



Goldman Sachs is no longer the No. 1 place to work for on Wall Street.

There’s a new king on the street and it’s JPMorgan.

That’s according to an online survey by Vault.com, which asked financial-sector employees to rate their firms based on different measures of employee satisfaction.

One reason might be the bank’s outspoken chief executive Jamie Dimon. JPMorgan’s leader has made a name for himself speaking out against bank regulations with many considering him as Wall Street’s “hero.”

Here are some other reasons cited by employees who took the survey.

