More Bad News For Blackberry: JPMorgan Testing iPhones

Big news for everyone at JPMorgan and disastrous news for Blackberry‘s maker RIMM – the bank is apparently testing the iPhone to see if it can handle the firm’s email system well enough to replace the Blackberry.



From Bloomberg:

JPMorgan may soon let employees use iPhones for corporate e-mail.

JPMorgan is testing for security in batches of a few hundred devices with a decision expected later this year, one of the people familiar with the matter said.

If email is secure, JPMorgan will let employees use the iPhone instead of Blackberries for corporate email, provided they buy the phone themselves.

The question is why would JPMorgan want to allow its employees to be able to use iPhones instead of Blackberries?

Apparently the reasons are cost savings and employee preference.

If this happens, we can’t why imagine anyone on Wall Street would own a Blackberry anymore, besides BBM. Business email use and BBM are basically the only things keeping Blackberries popular.

