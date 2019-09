JPMorgan just came out with earnings, that were mostly fine. Nothing exciting either way.



However, inside the company’s earnings presentation there was some interesting stuff relating to some of the big issues of the day:

How regulations will affect the company.

How the bank is exposed to Europe.

What’s happening with credit trends.

Euro exposure, they say, is very small. Meanwhile, it looks like credit trends have mostly stopped improving, as the pace of chargeoffs is now flat.

