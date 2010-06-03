JPMorgan Hit With Record Fine In The UK For Mixing Billions In Client Cash With Its Own Money

Photo: ap

Currently the US Congress is dealing with various issues related to prop trading, and the extent to which it is appropriate for a firm to combine trading services with its own trading.So this news out of the UK is particularly pertinent: JPMorgan has been slapped with a record $48 million fine for mixing client cash with its own.



WSJ:

The FSA said J.P. Morgan Securities Ltd. didn’t follow the rules by keeping client money held by its futures and options business separated from the firm’s own money between November 2002 and July 2009.

The U.K. markets regulator said that during that period, the client money balance held by the business varied between $1.9 billion and $23 billion.

“Had the firm become insolvent at any time during this period, this client money would have been at risk of loss,” the FSA said in a statement.

What’s amazing is that this went on so long, in apparent contravention of the rules. Also, $48 million is a pittance compared with the peak sum of $23 billion.

