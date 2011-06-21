JPMorgan: Here's 9 Reasons The Stock Market Is About To Rebound

Joe Weisenthal
cocktail cherry drink

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Real quick now, from JPM’s Mislav Matejka, 9 reasons the market is about to rebound.

  • We’ve already seen the bottom of this mini economic cycle. Japan is delivering a v-shaped recovery, and the economic surprise index has already gotten super negative.
  • The decline in commodity prices from April will become a powerful stimulus.
  • The emerging market tightening cycle is over.
  • The end of QE — because it won’t be blowing the commodity bubble anymore — will be bullish.
  • Greece will get a new package.
  • Financial stress indicators (like the TED spread) are only half as bad as they were last summer.
  • The poor- May-June seasonality is almost over.
  • Contrarian indicators are in buy territory, with a high percentage of bears out there.
  • Super-cheap market PEs.

See also: Bank of America’s case for S&P 1400 >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.