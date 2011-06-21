JPMorgan: Here's 9 Reasons The Stock Market Is About To Rebound

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Real quick now, from JPM’s Mislav Matejka, 9 reasons the market is about to rebound.
- We’ve already seen the bottom of this mini economic cycle. Japan is delivering a v-shaped recovery, and the economic surprise index has already gotten super negative.
- The decline in commodity prices from April will become a powerful stimulus.
- The emerging market tightening cycle is over.
- The end of QE — because it won’t be blowing the commodity bubble anymore — will be bullish.
- Greece will get a new package.
- Financial stress indicators (like the TED spread) are only half as bad as they were last summer.
- The poor- May-June seasonality is almost over.
- Contrarian indicators are in buy territory, with a high percentage of bears out there.
- Super-cheap market PEs.
See also: Bank of America’s case for S&P 1400 >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.