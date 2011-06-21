JPMorgan: Here's 9 Reasons The Stock Market Is About To Rebound

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Real quick now, from JPM’s Mislav Matejka, 9 reasons the market is about to rebound.

We’ve already seen the bottom of this mini economic cycle. Japan is delivering a v-shaped recovery, and the economic surprise index has already gotten super negative.

The decline in commodity prices from April will become a powerful stimulus.

The emerging market tightening cycle is over.

The end of QE — because it won’t be blowing the commodity bubble anymore — will be bullish.

Greece will get a new package.

Financial stress indicators (like the TED spread) are only half as bad as they were last summer.

The poor- May-June seasonality is almost over.

Contrarian indicators are in buy territory, with a high percentage of bears out there.

Super-cheap market PEs.

