Screw The Volcker Rule: Now JPMorgan Might Be Buying Another Hedge Fund

If JPMorgan continues the “advanced discussions” with the Brazilian hedge fund, Gavea, that have been reported in this morning’s Financial Times, there will be two large financial institutions that have essentially said “screw you” to the Volcker Rule, Citi and JPMorgan.(Citi announced last week that it would raise $3 billion for its hedge fund and PE operation, Citi Capital Advisors.)



From the Financial Times:

People close to the situation said [that JPMorgan] was in advanced discussions to buy Gávea Investimentos, an asset management company that manages about $5.3bn in assets and was founded by Armínio Fraga, the former president of Brazil’s central bank.

JPMorgan already owns the biggest hedge fund in the world. A purchase would confirm that JPMorgan, like Citigroup, is confident that the Volcker Rule will not prevent banks from owning or investing in hedge funds.

