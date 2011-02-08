Never Mind Rising Oil Prices, JPMorgan Is Suddenly Bearish On Energy Stocks

BOSTON — With global growth accelerating and oil predicted to pass $100 a barrel, many analysts and investors are overweighting energy stocks.



Energy-services stocks , including Halliburton(HAL_) and Schlumberger(SLB_), have been top performers recently. The two have rallied 39% and 17%, respectively, in just three months.

But one Wall Street firm is growing sceptical of the energy trade. JPMorgan(JPM_) urges caution, seeing the potential for downside this year.

The researcher resumed coverage of integrated-oil Dow components Exxon Mobil(XOM_) and Chevron(CVX_) last week, rating both stocks “neutral.”

Although positive on each firm’s relative positioning, scope and development efforts, recent outperformance and valuation-concern substantiate the bank’s lackluster outlook for the two stocks.

But, the fundamentals remain attractive. Exxon Mobil’s fourth-quarter adjusted earnings increased 46% to $1.85, exceeding analysts’ consensus estimate by 13%. Chevron boosted adjusted quarterly earnings 44% to $2.51, beating consensus by 4.5%. The mega-cap stocks have advanced 20% and 14%, respectively, in the past three months.

Exxon Mobil is positioned for growth, according to JPMorgan, but its North American natural gas exposure may hurt its stock performance in 2011. Natural gas, an increasingly important fossil fuel, is domestically abundant, a positive for reducing foreign-oil dependence, but a negative for the commodity’s pricing as reserves continue to escalate.

7 Little-Known Energy Picks From the Pros

JPMorgan is forecasting a 2011 West Texas intermediate crude oil price of $89 a barrel and a Henry Hub natural gas price of $4.35 per thousand cubic feet, modest increases from current spots. A cap in commodity upside underpins JPMorgan’s thesis that integrated-oil stocks may be due for a correction in 2011. Yet, the bank is bullish on exploration and production.

Here is a snapshot of ratings and targets for specific equities, by sub-industry.

U.S. Integrated Oils:

ConocoPhillips(COP_), Neutral, $68 (5% Downside)

Chevron(CVX), Neutral, $93 (4% Downside)

Exxon Mobil(XOM), Neutral, $78 (6% Downside)

Hess(HES_), Overweight, $75 (9% Downside)

Marathon Oil(MRO_), Neutral, $45 (1% Downside)

Murphy Oil(MUR_), Underweight, $62 (8% Downside)

Occidental Petroleum(OXY_), Neutral, $90 (8% Downside)

Exploration & Production:

Anadarko Petroleum(APC_), Overweight, $71 (8% Downside)

Chesapeake Energy(CHK_), Overweight, $32.50 (8% Upside)

Devon Energy(DVN_), Overweight, $94 (7% Upside)

El Paso(EP_), Overweight, $16.50 (At Fair-Value)

EOG Resources(EOG_), Overweight, $108.50 (2% Upside)

Noble Energy(NBL_), Overweight, $106 (19% Upside)

Southwestern Energy(SWN_), Overweight, $51.50 (31% Upside)

Williams(WMB_), Overweight, $29.50 (7% Upside)

This post originally appeared at The Street.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.