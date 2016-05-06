JPMorgan just made a big change in its giant investment bank

JPMorgan is making a big change in its corporate and investment bank.

The bank has named David Hudson to the new role of global head of markets execution, according to a memo seen by Business Insider.

Hudson will also become a member of the CIB management team. The memo was sent by Daniel Pinto, head of the CIB unit.

Hudson was most recently chief financial officer of global markets, and has previously worked in fixed income and equities. Before joining JPMorgan, he worked in the internet and telecoms industry.

His promotion is part of an effort by JPMorgan to adapt to changing market structures. He will work closely with the sales, trading and research businesses and take responsibility for the bank’s electronic distribution channels, according to the memo.

“In this new role, David will assess emerging trends, technologies, electronic platforms, and potential partnerships — inside and outside the bank — that could transform the way we, and our clients, do business,” the memo said.

