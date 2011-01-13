Here's One Guess Why JPMorgan Just Cut Goldman Sachs To Neutral

A top JPMorgan analyst, Kian Abouhossein, just downgraded Goldman Sachs to Neutral.



People can have a lot of fun with that one, and naturally, they are.

Here’s the real thinking behind the call, from MarketWatch:

The broker said it now prefers European investment banks to their U.S. peers. Analyst Kian Abouhossein said in a note to clients that the downgrade of Goldman is due to valuation as the stock has outperformed its rivals by around 17% since July. The note said Goldman also potentially has the most to lose from new U.S. regulation, including the Volcker Rule.

