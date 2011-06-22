The Day When Everyone On Wall Street Goes For A Run

If you haven’t ever run in the JPMorgan Chase & Co. Corporate Challenge, you should.



It’s a long-distance running event that the company refers to as “the world’s most popular sporting event for the full-time business community.”

What it really is is a chance for everyone to get out of work early, run a few miles, and then go out for drinks, all while raising money for charity!

If you still aren’t convinced, check out these pictures of the fun event.

The firm has corporate teams compete in races that take place in 13 cities across six nations. New York’s race was last week. Find out when your city races here.

