After Showing Improvement, Home Equity Delinquencies Are Now Clearly Getting Worse

A quick look at the state of consumer credit through the lens of JPMorgan’s Q3 earnings.



Of the four categories below, it’s really home equity lending that’s getting worse. Others are stabilizing or getting better.

Note that these measures are in total dollars, so a lot of “improvement” is merely burning down charge-offs.

Photo: JPMorgan

Photo: JPMorgan

Photo: JPMorgan

Photo: JPMorgan

