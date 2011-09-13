JPMorgan Confirms: Trading Revenue Headed Into The Tank

Joe Weisenthal

JPMorgan is presenting at the same Barclays conference that BofA was at yesterday, and it’s confirmed that Q3 is looking bad for trading revenue.

Specifically, it sees a 30% sequential drop from Q2.

It also expects more litigation costs, and a modest loss in its private equity business.

Sounds pretty glum, overall.

You can download the presentation here.

