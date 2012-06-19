JPMorgan Will Update Everyone On The CIO Loss On July 13th

JPMorgan will provide an update on the CIO office on July 13, CNBC Tweeted.



From JPMorgan:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) will present a review of second quarter 2012 financial results and an update on CIO on July 13, 2012 at 7:30a.m. (Eastern). The presentations, including a question and answer session, are expected to conclude at approximately 9:30a.m. (Eastern). Second quarter financial results and other presentation materials are currently scheduled to be released at 7:00a.m. (Eastern) on July 13, 2012.

On May 10th, JPMorgan disclosed a multi-billion dollar trading loss in the bank’s Chief Investment Office in London related to derivatives trades.

The Securities and Exchange Commission, the Federal Reserve, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the Justice Department and the FBI are all said to be looking into the trading loss.

Last week, JPMorgan’s CEO Jamie Dimon appeared before the Senate Banking Committee in Washington, D.C. to testify about the trading loss. Check out what he had to say here >

