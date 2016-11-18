'BLINK, BLINK, NOD, NOD': Highlights after JPMorgan agrees to pay $US264m to settle bribery case

JPMorgan on Thursday agreed to pay more than $264 million to US authorities to settle charges that it bribed officials in the Asia-Pacific region to win business, ending a nearly three-year-long investigation.

The charges alleged that JPMorgan gave jobs and internships to friends and family of corrupt government officials, which would be a violation of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

“During a seven-year period, JPMorgan hired approximately 100 interns and full-time employees at the request of foreign government officials, enabling the firm to win or retain business resulting in more than $100 million in revenues to JPMorgan,” the Securities and Exchange Commission wrote in a press release.

Following the announcement, the SEC released documents used to argue its case.

Here are some of the highlights (h/t Ben McLannahan from the Financial Times):

you’ll never guess what they called it #JPMorgan pic.twitter.com/3oXhXXbohP

— Ben McLannahan (@bmclannahan) November 17, 2016

NOW WATCH: The real estate tricks billionaires use to sell their penthouses faster and for more money



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.