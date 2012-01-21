JPMorgan Chase's Mortgage Banking Default Executive Has Left The Bank

JPMorgan Chase’s Mortgage Banking Default organisation head has decided to leave the bank, the bank has confirmed.



Scott Powell, who has been with JPMorgan since 2002, departed to “pursue other opportunities and interests,” according to his resignation announcement.

Apart from leading the mortgage banking default division, Powell also served as a member of the bank’s Executive Committee.

Previously, he served as the head of Consumer Banking and Lending Operations, as CEO of Consumer Banking as well as Home Equity, Auto Finance and Education Finance.

Before that, Powell was the chief credit risk officer for the bank’s consumer businesses and was also the president of Retail Lending at Bank One prior to the merger, the email said.

A successor hasn’t been announced.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.