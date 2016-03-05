JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon explains what he looks for in an ideal job candidate

Kimberly White/Getty Images JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon speaks at the 2015 Fortune Global Forum.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon wants to know as much as possible about a job candidate’s character before hiring them.

“I always tell people, ‘There’s a book on everyone,'” Dimon told John Micklethwait for a new Bloomberg Markets interview. “I get some of that book before I do anything.”

If a candidate’s experience is enough to grab his interest, he’ll spend some time researching their background. This means calling “their friends, their former bosses, their peers,” to see if the person has a reputation for being driven, trustworthy, and respected. “I want them to give a s—,” he said.

Dimon also sets out to determine if this candidate has demonstrated the “physical and emotional stamina” required to excel at JPMorgan.

When it’s time for an interview, he wants to see the candidate demonstrate that they will be a loyal team player who won’t jeopardize the business with selfish pursuits. “I want you to say to me right from the start, ‘We are here to serve customers. We’re not here for me to make a lot of money. We’re not here to bet on interest rates or credit spreads. We are here to serve our customers really well over a long period of time, and that’s how you build a successful business.'”

If Dimon’s hiring someone for a high-level leadership position, he asks himself the following questions:

Would I want to work for you in this job?

Would I let my children work for you?

Would I give you this job if I wasn’t there to provide oversight?

If you went to run another company, would I, as an investor, invest in that company?

And when Dimon has a high-calibre talent pool for a position, there is ultimately one factor that determines who gets hired: who he can trust the most.

You can read the full interview at Bloomberg Business.

