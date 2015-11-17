JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon is betting on Kentucky Fried Chicken

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon is apparently a fan of Kentucky Fried Chicken.

The longest-serving CEO of a major US bank spoke on Monday November 16 with Andrew Ross Sorkin at the Robin Hood Investors’ Conference in New York.

And according to Bloomberg, Dimon identified three stocks that he owns.

They are: YUM Brands, Union Pacific and Boeing.

The stocks are having a pretty good year. Boeing and Union Pacific shares are up nearly 10% so far this year.

YUM owns Kentucky Fried Chicken, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell and recently announced it was splitting in two. The company’s shares are down 5% in 2015.

Top hedge fund managers will be shedding light on their investment picks at the event all day. Earlier today, hedge fund manager David Einhorn reiterated his bet on a US-based natural gas and coal production company, sending shares up to start the day.

Earlier in the day, JPMorgan’s Twitter account posted a shot of the Dimon interview. The event is closed to media.

