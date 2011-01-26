Why JPMorgan Is Bullish On The Worst Housing Market In America

“Slightly higher optimism and stability in Las Vegas” was the takeaway from JPMorgan’s spring real estate tour, according to a note out this morning.



Recently Vegas has been deluged with bad news, including the country’s highest rate of foreclosures and negative equity.

However, local builders say the market “feels better than last year.”

JPMorgan says declines in new home prices have stabilised, even if they are selling at a significantly higher premium to resales than historical average. Likewise, inventory appears to have stabilised in September, even though it is up strongly YOY.

Ultimately the bank has upgraded its Vegas outlook to neutral. Nearby Phoenix remains slightly negative:

As a result, above-average exposure to Phoenix represents a modest relative incremental negative, in our view, while Las Vegas is a neutral. Builders with the largest exposure to Phoenix, as an estimated per cent of their total 2009 closings, include MDC (UW), PHM (N), and MTH (N), at 18%, 13%, and 12%, respectively; SPF (UW) and DHI (N) have more moderate exposure, at 9% and 6%, respectively. Builders with the largest exposure to Las Vegas, as an estimated per cent of their 2009 closings, include MDC (UW) at 18% and KBH (OW) at 6% followed by DHI (N) and RYL (N) at 5% each.

Nationwide JPMorgan predicts a 3% decline in home prices, which is a positive stance relative to the market.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.