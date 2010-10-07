JPMorgan Foreclosure Henchman Breaks Into Woman's House - Listen To Her TERRIFYING 911 Call

Nancy, a woman not in foreclosure, called 911 last Tuesday because a man was breaking into her house. The call is terrifying – he breaks in, “hangs around,” and she locks herself in the bathroom.



Then tons of police show up and we later find out (in the news video below) that he’s been hired and sent by JPMorgan, her mortgage company.

The bank claims the home was abandoned because she never established a mortgage payment plan and the home was abandoned because utilities had been shut off.

Obviously, that’s not true. The homeowner says she’s there all the time, and her electricity and water bills, etc are all current. Her mortgage payments are three months late. She’s filing a lawsuit.

How this might be connected to the 56,000 foreclosures JPMorgan recently froze (because their employees didn’t read them), we don’t know, because the woman’s home wasn’t in foreclosure, but clearly there’s some wild and uncouth stuff going on inside that mortgage department.

Click here to listen to the call.

Via Zerohedge



