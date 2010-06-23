JPMorgan Shuffles The Deck, Moves Dimon Ally Closer To The Helm

JPMorgan has shuffled around its top brass as it looks to prepare for more global expansion, according to the FT.



The company has made Doug Braunstein its new CFO, moving him from head of Americas investment banking.

Michael Cavanagh, who formerly held the post of CFO, will become the head of the company’s treasury and securities service business.

Moving out of that role will be Heidi Miller, who is now to be president of international business. She is a close ally of CEO Jamie Dimon, according to the FT.

The FT reports that the move is to diversify the experience of potential future JPMorgan chief executives, though Dimon has no current plans to move on.

