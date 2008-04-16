JP Morgan (JPM) Beats Estimates, Profits Fall 50%

JPMorgan (JPM) earnings beat consensus despite $5.1 billion worth of subprime writedowns. The bank reported net income of $2.4 billion, or 68 cents a share, on $16.9 billion of revenue, exceeding street expectations, which averaged 64 cents a share. Despite the billions of writedowns, JPM has weathered the credit crunch better than most of the big banks.



