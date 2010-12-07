JPMorgan Banker Is Accused Of Stealing Customer's Identities And $1.1 Million In Cash

Photo: Google Maps

Hao “Howie” Wang worked at the JP Morgan Chase branch on Park Avenue between 2008 and 2009.He is alleged to have set up several fake bank accounts during that time, via which he stole $1.1 million from clients, as well as their identities, DNAInfo reported.



Wang was arrested on November 17 at Newark airport and had to be extradited to New York for an arraignment at a Manhattan court yesterday.

Because the judge thinks Wang is a huge flight risk, he’s been denied bail. Smart move, since Wang lives parttime in China and has already been caught “duplicating and altering his passport information in emails.”

He was charged with identity theft and 28 counts of grand larceny.

From DNAInfo,

“Hao Wang used his position as a banker to raid the accounts of customers… The defendant had access to confidential files and financial information, and used it to steal money, as well as the identities of four individuals.”

Wang’s alleged crimes include:

Using someone else’s personal info to obtain a $100,000 loan from JPMorgan (after which he the DA says he spent $10,000 and then transferred the rest to a foreign account).

Allegedly setting up an account, pretending to be a JPMorgan customer, and then transferring $250,000 of that client’s money into the fake account. The DA says he dropped $46,000 on a Audemars Piguet watch, and transfered the remainder to a foreign account.

With others, allegedly used the personal info of two JPMorgan customers to transfer $139,536 and $700,000 from their accounts into Wang’s accounts outside the country.

