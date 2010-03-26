JPMorgan, Bank Of America Sees Your Waffle Maker And Raises You Its Awesome New Cafeteria

BAML cafeteria

JPMorgan recently had a fun addition to its office cafeteria: a new waffle maker.At Bank of America, some bankers think that’s nice. The BAML bankers are doing well for themselves, too.



To the right is a picture of some BAML bankers enjoying the awesome new cafeteria that opened a little over a month ago on the second floor of their headquarters.

There’s no DIY waffle maker, but there is an omlette bar, complete with a chef who makes the eggs to order, which is not only healthier but also (arguably) more delicious.

There are also chefs that make the bankers pizza, pasta and sandwiches. We hear the biggest perk is “a nice big sitting area with a tall ceiling.”

If RBS wants to get in on this, they might be able to knock both BAML and JPM out of the water. Their new building is pretty awesome.

